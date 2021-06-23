Ticker
EU sanctions almost 'declaration of economic war', says Belarus
By EUobserver
Belarus views Western sanctions, imposed in response to Minsk's forced landing of a Ryanair plane last month to arrest a journalist on board, as a declaration of economic war, the foreign ministry said in a statement, Reuters reports. Western powers hit Belarus with a wave of new sanctions on Monday in a coordinated response against officials, lawmakers, and ministers from the administration of president Aleksander Lukashenko.