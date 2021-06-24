Ticker
Japan government proposes four-day working week
By EUobserver
The Japanese government has unveiled its annual economic policy guidelines, which include new recommendations that companies permit their staff to opt to work four days a week instead of the typical five, Deutsche Welle writes. Political leaders hope to convince management that flexible working hours and remote working, which became the 'new normal' during Covid-19 lockdowns, can remain in place after the end of the health crisis.