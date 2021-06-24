Thursday

24th Jun 2021

Ticker

Japan government proposes four-day working week

By

The Japanese government has unveiled its annual economic policy guidelines, which include new recommendations that companies permit their staff to opt to work four days a week instead of the typical five, Deutsche Welle writes. Political leaders hope to convince management that flexible working hours and remote working, which became the 'new normal' during Covid-19 lockdowns, can remain in place after the end of the health crisis.

Exclusive: on board with SOS Méditerranée

EU talks migration over dinner, as NGO rescue-ship sets sail

Some 30 crew members boarded the Ocean Viking rescue ship in the port of Marseille on Wednesday, a full day ahead of an EU summit in Brussels where migration will be discussed over the afternoon and dinner.

EU creates new cyber unit, after wave of online attacks

The European Commission unveiled its plans to build a new task force to respond to an increasing number of cyberattacks on the bloc - coordinating existing operations between EU institutions, agencies and national authorities.

Opinion

How NOT to frame debate about Hungary's toxic anti-gay law

Politicians use clever framing of issues to convince voters to support laws that harm their own interests. Viktor Orban's new hate law vilifies people for who they love. But its opponents may have unwittingly helped by repeating its framing.

Opinion

What a post-Netanyahu Israel means for EU

Under Benjamin Netanyahu, the EU-Israel Association Council meetings, supposed to be held at regular intervals and set the tone for progress on political and economic issues, have not convened since 2013.

EU Commission warns Hungary over anti-LGBTIQ measures

EU Commission vice-president Thierry Breton and justice commissioner Didier Reynders have written to Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga expressing legal concerns before the Hungarian bill - intended to protect children but including anti-LGBTIQ measures - enters into force.

