By EUobserver

Some 53 economists, including 33 Nobel laureates, have urged the Spanish government not to impose a harsh fine on Andreu Mas-Colell, a 76-year old economist and former Ctalan finance minister, accused on misusing state funds to help the independence movement. "We are deeply worried by the news and the situation of Prof. Andreu Mas-Colell, one of Spain's best-known and respected economists," they said. Mas-Colell risks being made penniless and homeless.