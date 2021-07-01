By EUobserver

Recent EU sanctions on Belarusian exports of potash, a fertiliser component, will affect only about 15 percent of sales, Belarusian opposition has noted, while urging the EU to close loopholes designed to help European farmers absorb the shock. "Only full comprehensive sanctions will cause Lukashenko to change behaviour. Semi-sanctions or half-measures only will harm," Franak Viačorka, an aide to opposition-leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told The Guardian newspaper.