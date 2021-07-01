Thursday

1st Jul 2021

Ticker

EU sanctions on Belarus let most potash exports go on

By

Recent EU sanctions on Belarusian exports of potash, a fertiliser component, will affect only about 15 percent of sales, Belarusian opposition has noted, while urging the EU to close loopholes designed to help European farmers absorb the shock. "Only full comprehensive sanctions will cause Lukashenko to change behaviour. Semi-sanctions or half-measures only will harm," Franak Viačorka, an aide to opposition-leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told The Guardian newspaper.

Feature

Denmark shattering lives of Syrian refugees

Denmark is throwing out Syrian refugees, who risk violence and who made Denmark their home for years, in a test of the EU country's respect for human rights.

EU's Roma feel betrayed by silence on Czech killing

Roma community members have called on EU leaders to speak out against the brutal death of Romani man Stanislav Tomáš in the Czech Republic last month, with parallels drawn to the killing of George Floyd in the US.

EUobserved

Why not recreate the European Community?

The revival of a European Community might not be a solution that solves all problems, but it could be a positive way out of several deadlocks in which the EU finds itself.

Turkey formally exits treaty against gender violence

EU states Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovakia have not ratified the Istanbul Convention on women's rights, while Poland is on course to follow Turkey out of the accord.

Belarus using migrants to counter-attack EU

Lithuania has become a new "eastern front-line" for irregular migration, after Belarus began "weaponising" people in its clash with the EU, Lithuania's foreign ministry has said.

