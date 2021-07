By EUobserver

German and Polish constitutional court challenges designed to test whether national or EU law has primacy could end up tearing apart the EU, its justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, told the FT newspaper Wednesday. "What's the risk if we don't take care of this? That it will destroy the union itself," he said. Germany had emboldened Poland, whose verdict is expected in mid-July, with the risk more EU states will follow.