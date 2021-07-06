Tuesday

6th Jul 2021

Russian 'champagne' law deals blow to French exporters

French exporters of champagne to Russia will have to change their labels, replacing "champagne" with "sparkling wine", after a new Russian law entered into force last week, allowing only Russian producers to use the term "champagne" - which EU origin-labels associate with the French region of the same name. Moët-Hennessy, one French producer, suspended sales this weekend, but promised to resume them with new labels despite the extra cost.

EU alarmed by anti-LGBTIQ riot in Georgia

Most EU countries, including Hungary, have voiced solidarity with LGBTIQ protesters in Georgia after a violent mob halted their Pride march on Monday.

Hungarian judge claims she was pushed out for political reasons

After she questioned if Viktor Orbán government's restrictive asylum rules were compatible with EU rules, judge Gabriella Szabó was not given an indefinite mandate. She thinks it is because her request went against the government's interests.

Italy's Five Star Movement on the brink of collapse

The Five Star Movment crisis has arisen from the clash between comedian Beppe Grillo, co-founder of the party, and presumed saviour Giuseppe Conte. Grillo, accuses Conte of a power-grab, while Grillo is criticised for acting like an "authoritarian father."

Spain's Court of Auditors vs Catalan independence

Only days after what some considered to be a detente between the Spanish government and pro-independence Catalans, ex-Catalan politicians and their associates tied to the independence movement have been charged millions of euros for the misuse of public funds.

Pro-Europeans also culpable for new far-right alliance

Two years on from the European Parliament elections, in which the populist rightwing failed to deliver the earthquake some predicted, the parliament will likely soon become the home of a new Frankenstein far-right alliance of illiberal populists.

