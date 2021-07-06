By EUobserver

French exporters of champagne to Russia will have to change their labels, replacing "champagne" with "sparkling wine", after a new Russian law entered into force last week, allowing only Russian producers to use the term "champagne" - which EU origin-labels associate with the French region of the same name. Moët-Hennessy, one French producer, suspended sales this weekend, but promised to resume them with new labels despite the extra cost.