Ticker
More than 500 migrants come via Belarus to Lithuania
By EUobserver
EU Council president Charles Michel pledged solidarity to Lithuania in Vilnius on Monday after 560 migrants crossed the border from Belarus last weekend. "Belarus authorities are using irregular migration to try and put pressure on the EU," he said, after Minsk started flying in refugees and pushing them into Lithuania in reaction to EU sanctions. More than 1,200 migrants recently crossed, compared to fewer than 50 in a normal year.