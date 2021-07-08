By EUobserver

EU member states spent €273bn last year on environmental protection, according to new statistics on Wednesday from Eurostat. Such national expenditure by EU countries has been rising on average by over two-percent each year, but overall has increased by 40 percent since 2006. As percentage of GDP, however, environmental protection has remained relatively stable over the last 50 years (between 1.8 and 2.0 percent of GDP).