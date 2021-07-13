By EUobserver

Facebook's decision to share users' data from its WhatsApp messaging firm across the group in January "put an undue pressure on users" and impaired "freedom of choice', violating EU laws, the European Consumer Association in Brussels (Beuc) and eight national members said in a complaint to the European Commission, Reuters reports. Facebook's "unintelligible" WhatsApp policy made matters worse, it added, but Facebook said Beuc's concerns were based on a "misunderstanding".