Monday

19th Jul 2021

Ticker

US diplomats in Vienna struck by 'Havana Syndrome'

The US was "vigorously investigating" over 20 cases of a mysterious health condition known as 'Havana Syndrome' among diplomats and officials at its embassy in Vienna, the US state department said Saturday. Austria was "working with the US authorities on jointly getting to the bottom of this", it told Reuters. The condition, first found in Cuba in 2016, is believed by US scientists to be caused by directed microwave radiation.

'We are not slaves': Brussels' migrant hunger-strike

Almost 500 undocumented migrants in Brussels have been demanding a legal pathway for residency in Belgium. Most have been on hunger strike since 23 May, with some now refusing water. MEPs are demanding the Belgium government offer them a solution.

Opinion

Why the EU delay on supply chains? Corporate lobbying

EU legislation to clean up supply chains and corporate governance has been delayed after fierce industry lobbying. Voluntary commitments have repeatedly failed, now it is time for decisive regulatory action.

Agenda

Recovery and rule of law are back This WEEK

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will continue to travel to member states to "personally hand over the assessment" of the EU executive on national Covid-19 recovery plans.

Exclusive

EU firms up plans for Libya military mission

The EU is firming up plans for a military mission to Libya in order to compete with foreign powers there, according to a leaked paper seen by EUobserver.

