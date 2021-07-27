Ticker
China: EU's carbon border-tax 'violates trade rules'
By EUobserver
China said on Monday that the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), unveiled by the European Commission earlier this month, violates international trade rules and undermines global prosperity, Reuters reported. "CBAM is essentially a unilateral measure to extend the climate change issue to the trade sector," a ministry of ecology and environment spokesman said. As the world's main manufacturer of steel and cement, China could face high border tariffs.