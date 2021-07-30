Ticker
Italy's government reaches deal on judicial reform
By EUobserver
Italy's coalition government reached a deal on Thursday over a controversial judicial system reform, according to Reuters. The country's justice system has three degrees of judgement, allowing defendants two appeals. The reform, which aims at speeding up legal proceedings, setting a two-year limit on first appeals, had triggered considerable tension within the government. The 5-Star Movement, the largest ruling party, is backing the revision.