Ticker
Twitter to work with Reuters and AP on disinformation
By EUobserver
Twitter announced on Monday it would start collaborating with two of the largest international news agencies, Reuters and the Associated Press (AP), to tackle disinformation, the BBC reported. Twitter said this new initiative would increase their "capacity to add reliable context to conversations happening on Twitter". This is the first time that Twitter will collaborate with news sites on fact-checking, although Reuters and AP had previously worked with Facebook.