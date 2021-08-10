Ticker
Norway's government to face big election defeat, poll shows
By EUobserver
Norway's centre-left opposition parties are expected to defeat the incumbent Conservative-led coalition government by a two-to-one margin in next month's election for parliament, a new opinion poll showed on Tuesday, Reuters writes. Widely praised last year for a swift coronavirus lockdown, giving Norway one of Europe's lowest Covid-19 mortality rates, prime minister Erna Solberg nevertheless faces a backlash over economic inequality and public sector reforms that have proven unpopular.