By EUobserver

Facebook said it has shut down a smear campaign that spread disinformation about Covid-19 vaccines made by BioNTech-Pfizer and AstraZeneca, Deutsche Welle writes. In recent months, anti-vaccine and coronavirus conspiracy theories have spread on social media sites, putting major tech firms under pressure from governments fighting the pandemic. Facebook said it traced hundreds of accounts back to Fazze, a UK-registered marketing firm operating out of Russia, which is now banned.