11th Aug 2021

Facebook bans Russia-based firm over anti-vaccine campaign

Facebook said it has shut down a smear campaign that spread disinformation about Covid-19 vaccines made by BioNTech-Pfizer and AstraZeneca, Deutsche Welle writes. In recent months, anti-vaccine and coronavirus conspiracy theories have spread on social media sites, putting major tech firms under pressure from governments fighting the pandemic. Facebook said it traced hundreds of accounts back to Fazze, a UK-registered marketing firm operating out of Russia, which is now banned.

Opinion

Is Poland ending 200 years of freedom of expression?

Poland's ruling coalition is aiming for a 'Putinisation' of Polish media and is therefore following three steps to silence journalists. Now not only the EU, but the US too is reacting saying this is incompatible with Nato membership.

Opinion

Big data can save more lives, if used properly

Big data and evidence-based decision-making provide immense opportunities to improve health and well-being and prepare for the next crisis, if this force is applied for the good.

EU keeps door open for US tourists

Non-essential travel from the US to the EU can continue for now despite a surge in US infections and lack of reciprocity, according to the latest European recommendation.

