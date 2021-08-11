Ticker
Latvia and Lithuania to stop migrants arriving via Belarus
By EUobserver
Latvia has declared a state of emergency along its border and Lithuania decided to erect a fence in new measures to deter migrants they say Belarus is encouraging to cross illegally in order to pressure European states, Reuters reports. Rising numbers of migrants have reached Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland, which accuse Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating the campaign to press the EU to reverse sanctions.