Ticker
Lithuanian migrant crisis enters new phase, as influx ceases
By EUobserver
An influx of migrants from Iraq and elsewhere into Lithuania allegedly abetted by neighbouring Belarus appears to have stopped, but leaving a pile of asylum applications to process and local communities angry about nearby camps, creating an unfamiliar challenge for the Lithuanian government, AP reports. This year, more than 4,000 asylum-seekers from 40 countries illegally crossed from Belarus into Lithuania. That was 50 times more than during all of 2020.