Monday

16th Aug 2021

Ticker

Gordon Brown hits out at EU's 'neocolonial Covid approach'

By

Gordon Brown has accused the EU of adopting a "neocolonial approach" to the supply of Covid-19 vaccines and demanded rich western nations relinquished their stranglehold on pandemic treatments, The Guardian writes. The former UK prime minister has called on Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, and Mario Draghi to convene a special summit to coincide with next month's UN general assembly in New York to address Africa's vaccine deficit.

EU countries evacuate Kabul amid chaos, panic

Scores of fearful Afghan families rushed to the airport on Sunday evening in the hope of catching a flight out as the Taliban entered the city while the country's president Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

