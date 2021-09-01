By EUobserver

There was no evidence that Russian state agents were guilty of murdering human rights activist Natalia Estemirova in 2009, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg ruled Tuesday - but Russia did fail to investigate the case properly and should pay her family €20,000 compensation, it said. Her daughter, Lana, called the judgment "upsetting and infuriating". Russia has a track record of never paying ECHR court fines.