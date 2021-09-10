By EUobserver

Britain is on course to lose its status as one of Germany's top ten trading partners this year for the first time since 1950, as Brexit-related trade barriers drive firms in Europe's largest economy to look for business elsewhere, Reuters writes. In the first six months of this year, German imports from Britain dropped nearly 11 percent year-on-year, to €16.1bn, while German exports to Britain rose 2.6 percent to €32.1bn,