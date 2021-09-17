By EUobserver

The German Greens' candidate in upcoming elections, Annalena Baerbock, has been targeted with sexist abuse as well as with more disinformation and conspiracy theories online than her male counterparts from other parties, according to a study by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a German think-tank. RT Deutsch, a Russian-state news outlet, for instance, targeted Baerbock, who has promised to mothball a new Russian-German gas pipeline if she gets into government.