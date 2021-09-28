Tuesday

28th Sep 2021

Russia bypasses Ukraine to ship EU gas via Turkey

By

Hungary has told Ukraine to stay out of its gas contracts, after Budapest made a 15-year deal to take more volumes via Russia's new Turkey pipeline, called Turkstream, which bypasses Ukraine. "Energy safety is a matter of [national] security," Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said. The Russian deal was a "purely political, economically unreasonable decision", Ukraine's foreign ministry said. Russia recently completed another pipeline, Nord Stream 2, also bypassing Ukraine.

Moldova to EU: Help us go after fugitives

Moldova's prime minister, Natalia Gavrilita, gets more excited when she talks about fighting corruption than she does about EU enlargement.

Election means three-party German government likely

The two main rivals both have said they will try to head the next government. But the splintered election result means either will need both the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats to form a majority.

Lagarde urges EU to use market power to fix gas price

ECB president Christine Lagarde said that "fiscal authorities" (ie governments) have a responsibility to "harness market power" to arrange better prices and referred to a Spanish plan that might "rebalance other market forces."

MEPs 'disappointed' at observer-status at new EU health body

MEPs have slammed the European Commission for sidelining the European Parliament in the new Health Emergency preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), giving MEPs a role of mere observers. Its budget will be €6bn over the next six years.

An economist on 'elephant-in-room' at German election

Economist Shahin Vallée says Germany has the resposability to lead the European debate on fiscal reforms in the face of the climate crisis. If they don't take up the mantle, the EU will continue failing during further crises.

Afghan withdrawal may spark ex-forces terrorism in Europe

Right-wing extremist narratives thrive on the US's swift withdrawal from Afghanistan. They may gain traction particularly among soldiers and veterans of Western armed forces, some of which have in the past been confronted with right-wing radicalisation among their troops.

  1. Dutch PM gets extra security on bike commute to work
  2. Berliners vote to expropriate corporate landlord apartments
  3. Polish minister calls for border state-of-emergency extension
  4. More Polish regions bin anti-gay declarations
  6. San Marino decriminalises abortion
  7. Iceland falls short of female-MP record
  8. Dutch PM fires minister for Covid-pass dissent

