Ticker
Russia bypasses Ukraine to ship EU gas via Turkey
By EUobserver
Hungary has told Ukraine to stay out of its gas contracts, after Budapest made a 15-year deal to take more volumes via Russia's new Turkey pipeline, called Turkstream, which bypasses Ukraine. "Energy safety is a matter of [national] security," Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said. The Russian deal was a "purely political, economically unreasonable decision", Ukraine's foreign ministry said. Russia recently completed another pipeline, Nord Stream 2, also bypassing Ukraine.