By EUobserver

Spanish Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena informed the Italian justice system on Thursday that the European arrest warrant against MEP Carles Puigdemont is still in force, asking for the "immediate extradition" of the former regional leader accused of "sedition", according to El País. Italian police arrested the Catalan independence ex-leader last week after his European Parliament immunity was stripped in March this year. He was released from custody shortly after.