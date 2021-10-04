Ticker
EU agency warns of new wave of Covid deaths
By EUobserver
Countries with low vaccination-rates will see "a significant surge in [Covid] cases, hospitalisations, and mortality for the upcoming two months ... due to very high virus circulation," the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, an EU agency in Sweden, has said. Even the vaccinated risked infection and "severe outcomes", it added. Just 61 percent of all EU nationals have been vaccinated, with lower rates in eastern and southern Europe.