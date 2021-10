By EUobserver

Catalonia's former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has walked out of a Sardinian courthouse after a judge delayed a decision on Spain's extradition request and said he was free to travel, The Guardian writes. His Italian lawyer, Agostinangelo Marras, told reporters a ruling on his extradition to Spain, where he is accused of sedition, is waiting on decisions by a high court in Europe regarding Puigdemont's immunity.