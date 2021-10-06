By EUobserver

The French Catholic Church has asked for forgiveness after admitting findings of "appalling" abuse by clergy and lay members over 70 years, The Guardian writes. It has expressed "shame" after a devastating report found that at least 330,000 children were victims of sexual abuse. The president of the investigative committee, Jean-Marc Sauvé, said: "Until the early 2000s the Catholic church showed a profound and even cruel indifference towards the victims."