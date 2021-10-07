Thursday

7th Oct 2021

Ticker

Putin offers to ease EU gas crunch

By

Russian president Vladimir Putin offered on TV on Wednesday to export "record" amounts of gas to Europe to ease a price crunch, claiming Russia was a "reliable supplier", despite its history of politically-motivated cut-offs. Deputy prime minister Alexander Novak urged German regulators to quickly certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to help. The "speculative frenzy" on markets was because of Europe's "erroneous" preference for short-term contracts, Putin also said

Energy price spiral could harm EU recovery

Sky-high energy prices could undermine the EU's post-corona economic recovery, the EU Commission has warned, as EU states and MEPs called for joint action and fair play.

News in Brief

  1. Putin offers to ease EU gas crunch
  2. Cracks in facade of EU-Western Balkan goodwill summit
  3. Fossil fuel industry gets €9.5m a minute in subsidies, IMF finds
  4. EU 'traffic-light' corona-travel rules failed
  5. Denmark and Germany take back 'terrorist' women and children
  6. France abusing migrants in Calais, says watchdog
  7. German Greens and liberals start talks with socialists
  8. EU top court: Poland violated law when removed judge

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed

Latest News

  1. Energy price spiral could harm EU recovery
  2. MEPs ask why Hungary and Poland funds delayed
  3. Progressive MEPs propose Texan abortion doctors get EU refuge
  4. Maltese ex-EU commissioner could face EU court
  5. Slovenia shamed on corruption by European watchdog
  6. Time to deliver: Afghanistan is test of Europe's promises
  7. EU arms firms trying to flout Belarus and Russia ban
  8. MEPs worry Hungary siphoning EU funds through foundations

