Sputnik V delay caused by Russia, EU says
By EUobserver
EU approval of Russia's 'Sputnik V' coronavirus vaccine has been delayed because Russia "repeatedly postponed the timing of the inspection requested by the EMA [European Medicines Agency]," the EU's ambassador to Russia, Markus Ederer, told Russian media RBC Friday. The process was a "technical one", but Russian officials "make this about politics," he added. EMA non-approval means Russian travellers face difficulties in Europe because their vaccination-pass is not universally accepted.