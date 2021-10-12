Tuesday

12th Oct 2021

Iraqi forces capture deputy IS leader, PM says

By

Iraqi forces captured a high ranking "Islamic State" figure who served as deputy to the slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on Monday, Deutsche Welle reports. "While our ISF [Iraqi security forces] heroes focused on securing the elections, their INIS [Iraqi national intelligence services] colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim," he said in a post on Twitter.

Pro-EU forces on the move in central Europe

Last month at a summit in Budapest, Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán told Czech PM Andrej Babiš referring to the election: "Please, win! We need you!"

More countries join EU and US-led methane pledge

Two dozen countries have joined the US-and EU-led initiative to reduce global methane emissions, as momentum builds ahead of the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. Delivering on this pledge could reduce global warming by 0.2 degrees by 2050.

