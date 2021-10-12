Ticker
Iraqi forces capture deputy IS leader, PM says
By EUobserver
Iraqi forces captured a high ranking "Islamic State" figure who served as deputy to the slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on Monday, Deutsche Welle reports. "While our ISF [Iraqi security forces] heroes focused on securing the elections, their INIS [Iraqi national intelligence services] colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim," he said in a post on Twitter.