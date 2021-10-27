By EUobserver

"The early detections of the A (H3N2) subtype are an indication that the upcoming flu season could be severe, although we cannot know for sure," Pasi Penttinen, an expert at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said Tuesday. Elderly people, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses were most at risk, while health-care providers were already at breaking point due to the pandemic, the EU agency added.