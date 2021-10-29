Ticker
Hungary: anti-Orbán coalition leads in polls
By EUobserver
A six-party opposition alliance that aims to topple Hungary's Viktor Orbán in elections next year is four points ahead of Orbán's Fidesz party, according to an opinion poll, The Guardian writes. The poll, published 10 days after the alliance chose a small-town mayor, Péter Márki-Zay, as its prime ministerial candidate, showed support for the united opposition at 39 percent, compared with 35 percent for Fidesz, but 23 percent undecided.