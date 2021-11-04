Ticker
EU starts to train Mozambique special forces
By EUobserver
EU states' soldiers Wednesday started a two-year long mission to train 11 special forces units from Mozambique's military to help the country repel Islamist insurgents in its northern Cabo Delgado province. "No country, no region and no organisation can face these global challenges alone," the EU's ambassador to Mozambique, Antonio Sanchez-Benedito Gaspar, said according to Reuters. "Our focus is to restore security," Mozambique's defence minister Jaime Neto added.