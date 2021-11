By EUobserver

French far-right TV pundit Eric Zemmour would likely make it into the second round in presidential elections next year with 17 percent of the vote in the first round, according to an Ifop-Fiducial poll Sunday. Incumbent Emmanuel Macron would get 23 percent and far-right contender Marine Le Pen would come third on 16 percent, the survey showed. Zemmour said Sunday he was "ready" to soon officially declare his bid.