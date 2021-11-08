Monday

8th Nov 2021

Ticker

Poles march against anti-abortion law

By

Thousands of protesters marched against a recent anti-abortion law in several Polish cities on Saturday following the death of a woman, Izabella, after doctors declined to intervene in her pregnancy complications. Leading opposition politicians Szymon Hołownia, Rafał Trzaskowski, and Donald Tusk joined the Warsaw rally. But government propaganda outlet, TVP, attacked them for playing "political games" with "tragedy". Tusk was a "supporter of killing unborn children" TVP said.

Analysis

Can the private-finance $130 trillion climate bet be trusted?

A group of 450 banks and insurers, led by Mark Carney, have committed €112 trillion to tackle climate change between now and 2050 - but not all green projects are bankable raising questions about the for-investor profit model.

Bulgaria mental-health patients found covered in flies

Neglect in Bulgarian state psychiatric hospitals and social care homes have led to degrading and inhumane conditions, says a report. It is the first time a public statement condemning such abuse has been made among the Council's 47 member states.

Agenda

Facebook scandal and COP26 climax in focus This WEEK

Facebook whistleblower is expected to meet with MEPs and representatives of the French senate this week. Meanwhile, eyes turn again to the Glasgow UN climate summit as pressure is mounting for negotiators to finish the 2015 Paris Agreement rulebook.

