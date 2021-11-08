Ticker
France follows Netherlands on EU bird-flu alert
By EUobserver
France's agriculture ministry has put the country on high-alert over growing cases of bird flu, potentially fatal to humans, around Europe. "Since the beginning of August, 130 bird flu cases or clusters have been detected in wild animals or on farms in Europe," it said. "Reinforced prevention measures will therefore be implemented to protect poultry farms," it added, following similar Dutch restrictions last week on keeping poultry birds indoors.