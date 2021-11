By EUobserver

The Slovenian Press Agency (STA) has been saved from collapse after prime minister Janez Janša's government agreed to new funding for this year, which will "enable normal financing and thus the STA's activities this year, while we will also have something left for next year," STA acting director Igor Kadunc said Monday. EU values commissioner Věra Jourová had urged Janša in September not to "to put ... pressure on media".