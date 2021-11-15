By EUobserver

Unambitious EU vehicle-emissions targets could see Europe's biggest carmakers to produce millions more combustion-engine vehicles than need be by 2030, NGO Transport and Environment has warned. The situation meant a "lost decade" in the fight against climate change, it told The Guardian. Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo and Mercedes-Benz, who all signed the 'COP26' climate pledge, now emitted more carbon than five years ago due to high sales of SUV-type models.