By EUobserver

The European Environment Agency on Monday revealed that 307,000 people died prematurely due to air pollution in the EU in 2019. These deaths are concretely related to the exposure of fine particulate matter, coming from emission sources like road transport, industrial processes or agriculture. At least 58 percent, or 178,000, of these deaths could have been avoided, if all member states had applied international air quality standards, it said.