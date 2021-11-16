Tuesday

16th Nov 2021

Ticker

Environment agency: cleaner air would have 'saved 178,000 lives'

By

The European Environment Agency on Monday revealed that 307,000 people died prematurely due to air pollution in the EU in 2019. These deaths are concretely related to the exposure of fine particulate matter, coming from emission sources like road transport, industrial processes or agriculture. At least 58 percent, or 178,000, of these deaths could have been avoided, if all member states had applied international air quality standards, it said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Analysis

'Blah blah blah'?: Five takeaways from Glasgow's COP26

Despite widespread relief that the summit did not fail to reach an agreement, there is a great deal of discontent surrounding the outcome of the UN climate negotiations held at Glasgow over the last two weeks. Here's why.

'Royal Dutch Shell' to ditch Netherlands for UK

Shell's CEO called the relocation "necessary" - saying it will simplify company structure, making stock buybacks easier, and prop up value. Shareholders will vote on the move at a general meeting on 10 December.

EU tells Switzerland: 'It takes two to tango'

EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič met with Swiss federal foreign minister Ignazio Cassis in Brussels to restart negotiations - after Switzerland abruptly halted talks in May.

EU Commission promises only minor update on transparency

Efforts to update and revise 20-year old EU transparency rules on document-access have been delayed for years - in part, because of the Council, representing member states. The European Commission has opted for internal guidelines, which are currently being drafted.

News in Brief

  1. Russians flock for EU jabs in Croatia
  2. Former French PM Fillon appeals five-year sentence for corruption
  3. Hungarian court next to stress-test EU law
  4. Belgium to accelerate decision on tighter Covid measures
  5. Environment agency: cleaner air would have 'saved 178,000 lives'
  6. MEPs press EU Commission to improve written responses
  7. Hungary's Constitutional Court hears challenge to EU court
  8. Iraq to start repatriating citizens from Belarus

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. EU blames Putin for rising tension on Belarus and Ukraine
  2. 'Blah blah blah'?: Five takeaways from Glasgow's COP26
  3. 'Royal Dutch Shell' to ditch Netherlands for UK
  4. EU tells Switzerland: 'It takes two to tango'
  5. EU Commission promises only minor update on transparency
  6. Flagship 5-Star 'citizen wage' under fire in Italian parliament
  7. Will EU stop its investment bank hiding a third of its lending?
  8. The Covid-19 pandemic took everyone by surprise

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us