Ticker
Candidate to lead Interpol accused of rights violations
By EUobserver
Politicians, human rights organisations and former foreign detainees have raised concerns about major general Ahmed Naser Al-Raisia, a United Arab Emirates candidate running for presidency of the International Police Organisation (Interpol), Deutsche Welle writes. German MPs accuse the major of being "directly involved in human rights violations in a number of high-profile cases." The new head of Interpol will be elected next week.