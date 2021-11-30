By EUobserver

The United States will expel at least 54 more Russian diplomats next year, Russia's ambassador to Washington said, as worsening relations have left both countries' embassies and consulates badly-understaffed and unable to provide routine services, The Moscow Times writes. Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said 27 Russian diplomats were scheduled to leave the US with their families by 30 January, with an additional 27 expected to leave on 30 June.