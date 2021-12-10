Ticker
More UK military engineers go to Poland border
By EUobserver
Britain is sending a further 140 military engineers to help Nato ally Poland secure its border with Belarus after Minsk began flying in asylum seekers and forcing them to storm barbed-wire fences. "Our commitment to European security is unwavering and we'll always offer support to our allies. This non-combat support will assist Polish efforts to protect their border and pass on vital engineering expertise," UK defence secretary Ben Wallace said.