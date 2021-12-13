Monday

France's New Caledonia's rejects independence in referendum

New Caledonia, France's archipelago of about 185,000 voters, 2,000 kilometres east of Australia, voted no in a referendum on independence, with 96.49 percent of the votes against independence, and only 3.51% were in favour, France24 reports. French president Emmanuel Macron said Sunday "France is more beautiful" with the Pacific islands included, adding "a period of transition is beginning, free from the binary choice of 'Yes' or 'No'."

Exclusive

Ukraine arms-trafficking into Poland on rise

Efforts to smuggle firearms into Poland from the Ukraine are on the rise, says an internal EU document. Dated 30 November, the document notes firearms are also being trafficked from the EU towards Ukraine and Libya.

Opinion

A war on immigration in Europe?

Europe is politically weak because its opponents know that nothing makes the European Council more nervous than a few thousand migrants trying to cross an external EU border. And these opponents, act accordingly. Lukashenko, for example.

EU tables hate-crime rules to protect women

The initiative is particularly aimed at protecting women and the LGBTIQ community as EU member states are already required to criminalise crimes committed with a racist or xenophobic motivation.

