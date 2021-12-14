Ticker
Germany seeks EU sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader
By EUobserver
Germany's new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, has said the EU should blacklist Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for stirring instability in the Western Balkan country. Dodik's actions were "unacceptable", Baerbock said after meeting EU foreign ministers in Brussels Monday, AP reports. The Republika Srpska's devolved parliament in Bosnia recently voted to create a new ethnic Serb army and intelligence service in a non-binding resolution.