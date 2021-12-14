Tuesday

14th Dec 2021

Ticker

Germany seeks EU sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader

By

Germany's new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, has said the EU should blacklist Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for stirring instability in the Western Balkan country. Dodik's actions were "unacceptable", Baerbock said after meeting EU foreign ministers in Brussels Monday, AP reports. The Republika Srpska's devolved parliament in Bosnia recently voted to create a new ethnic Serb army and intelligence service in a non-binding resolution.

Macron gloomy on rule of law after meeting Orbán

French president Emmanuel Macron said Hungary does not intend to settle the rule-of-law concerns by its general election next April, and will not have EU funds available until then.

What's in the EU's second 'Fit for 55' package?

The European Commission is expected to unveil the second part of the 'Fit for 55' package – including proposals for joint gas-purchases, improving buildings' energy performance, boosting green mobility, and mitigating the impact of the transition on poor households.

Opinion

The EU Eastern Partnership summit - a rethink needed

For the sixth Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels on Wednesday, the EU should better differentiate between slow and fast reformers, deepen integration of the 'Association Trio' (Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia), and address the burning security issues in eastern Europe.

