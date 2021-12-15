Wednesday

15th Dec 2021

Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years

A Belarus court on Tuesday jailed government critic Siarhei Tsikhanouski for 18 years, state news agency Belta reported. Tsikhanouski's wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a political novice at the time of his arrest, replaced him as presidential election candidate and claims to be the rightful winner of the August 2020 vote. Protests to support her claim went on for months. She tweeted: "The dictator publicly takes revenge on his strongest opponents."

Lead MEPs push against Big Tech recommendation algorithms

MEPs in the internal market committee reached a common position over the landmark Digital Service Act – new rules requiring companies like Google and Facebook to remove illegal content quicker and be more transparent about their controversial recommendation algorithms.

Column

Breastfeeding for democracy

Clubs, associations and social networks help to give meaning not just to life, but to the entire democratic system. Be they dinner groups, voluntary fire brigades, citizens' councils, environmental NGOs, neighbourhood committees coaching refugees, and yes, why not, breastfeeding-support groups.

News in Brief

  1. Omicron is fastest-spreading Covid variant yet, WHO says
  2. Moldova defends its choice to join EU
  3. The US passes 800,000 Covid deaths
  4. Putin asks for 'immediate' talks with Nato on Russia's security
  5. German conservatives oppose debt-financed green spending
  6. Seven migrants killed in Hungary car crash
  7. Russian prosecutor wants to ban Memorial rights organisation
Latest News

  1. Police stopping migrants can help save Schengen, EU says
  2. EU top court: Same-sex parents with children are 'family'
  3. Dutch businesses 'not guaranteed' gas over winter
  4. Russia wants Bosnia free of Western supervision
  5. Lead MEPs push against Big Tech recommendation algorithms
  6. Breastfeeding for democracy
  7. Bosnia & Herzegovina - where is EU leadership in this drama?
  8. Macron gloomy on rule of law after meeting Orbán

