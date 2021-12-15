By EUobserver

A Belarus court on Tuesday jailed government critic Siarhei Tsikhanouski for 18 years, state news agency Belta reported. Tsikhanouski's wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a political novice at the time of his arrest, replaced him as presidential election candidate and claims to be the rightful winner of the August 2020 vote. Protests to support her claim went on for months. She tweeted: "The dictator publicly takes revenge on his strongest opponents."