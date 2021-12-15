Ticker
Russian prosecutor wants to ban Memorial rights organisation
By EUobserver
Russia's prosecutor general's office has requested the shutdown of the renowned international human rights organisation, Memorial, which seeks to secure the rights of political prisoners and publicises historic repression in Russia, Deutsche Welle reports. The group was founded in 1989 by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, and won the European Parliament Sakharov Prize in 2009. Russian president Vladimir Putin said the group provided support to terrorists and extremists.