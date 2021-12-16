Thursday

16th Dec 2021

Ticker

EU tightens environmental criminal law

By

The European Commission presented on Wednesday a proposal that clarifies current definitions of environmental crime offences, adding new provisions for the illegal timber trade, illegal ship recycling or illegal abstraction of water. Under the commission initiative, criminals can face 10 years in prison if an environmental offence causes death or serious injuries. In addition, the draft law is expected to make cross-border investigation and prosecution more effective.

EU Parliament debates the word 'Christmas'

Debates over Christian identity and the use of words like Christmas preoccupied the European Parliament plenary for over an hour. The debate was tabled by Manfed Weber, the leader of the centre-right EPP group.

EU pushes electric car charging-point rollout

The European Commission announced that some new and renovated buildings in the EU will need to be equipped with charging points for electric cars - as part of new efforts aimed at reducing the sector's emissions.

Opinion

Gas and nuclear: a lose-lose scenario for Eastern Europe

The strong advocacy of Central and Eastern European capitals for including fossil gas and nuclear power in the EU's green taxonomy only leads to another unsustainable energy lock-in for the region, leaving their grid exposed to third-country coercion.

