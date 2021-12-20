Ticker
Germany imposes quarantine on travellers from Britain
By EUobserver
Germany imposes quarantine on travellers from Britain starting on Monday and require a negative Covid-19 test for entry into the country, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said, Reuters reports. Germany's regional health ministers had urged the national government on Saturday to introduce tougher rules on people arriving from Britain and called on Berlin to classify Britain as a virus-variant area, enforcing a two-week quarantine on all travellers.