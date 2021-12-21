By EUobserver

Ireland said on Monday the number of people employed by multinational companies there has increased by 10 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, accounting for some 275,000 employees in 2021, Reuters reported. This means that 10 percent of Ireland workforce is employed by multinationals, especially those in Big Tech and pharmaceuticals. Ireland has agreed to increase its minimum corporate tax rate from 12.5 percent to 15 percent.