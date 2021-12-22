Wednesday

22nd Dec 2021

Ticker

EU court ruling allows firms to break Iran contracts

By

EU firms can terminate contracts with Iran if the cost of US sanctions would lead to "disproportionate economic loss," the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday. The case arose after Iran's Bank Melli sued Deutsche Telekom for terminating a contract early in 2018. The court also upheld the EU's "blocking statute", which was meant to forbid European firms from complying with US penalties, but said the "economic-loss" rule over-rode this.

Recognised refugees going hungry in Greece, say NGOs

Thousands of recognised refugees and others in Greece are said to be going hungry. The issue has been brewing for months by a Greek government that appears to be using hunger as an asylum deterrence for others.

Covid-pass protestors try to storm Romanian parliament

The protest was organised by the far-right populist party the Alliance for Romanian Unity (AUR), which is strongly against Covid restrictions and against the law that would make a certificate mandatory for the workplace.

Hungary will defy EU top court ruling on migration

Viktor Orbán also pledged to nominate his minister for family affairs, Katalin Novák, to be Hungary's first female president - locking in another public position before the April 2022 general election.

EU updates rules to pump more state aid into green projects

The European Commission unveiled new guidelines to incentivise public investment in green climate and energy projects, ending subsidies for the most-polluting fossil fuels. But natural gas projects will still be eligible for public funds under certain conditions.

