By EUobserver

Former French prime minister Francois Fillon has become an "independent director" of the Kremlin-linked petrochemicals company Sibur. The move comes after he also joined the board of Russian firm Zaroubejneft in June. The French-Russia revolving door case comes after several Austrian and German politicians also took highly paid Russian jobs after leaving office in recent years, in a practice seen as a form of betrayal in eastern EU states.